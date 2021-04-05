COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands to all Michiganders ages 16 & up

Michigan is starting this week with a big step forward in the battle against COVID-19. Beginning Monday, anyone 16 and older across the state is now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

It comes at a critical time as Michigan's case numbers continue to trend in the wrong direction. Over the weekend, we saw the highest daily new case county since December with 8,413 new cases and 57 deaths.

Health experts say the best way to beat the virus is to get as many people vaccinated as possible. The state is aiming to get 70% of Michiganders 16 and older vaccinated in order to reach the coveted herd immunity.

MDHHS, data as of April 1

There are several ways you can sign up. One option is making an appointment at a vaccination clinic in your community, like Ford Field.

“I just signed up online, looked up for ford field vaccine signed up, I’m 19 and it just sent me a bunch of invites so I signed up as soon as I could," Carly Soper said.

Some teens in Michigan are already getting their COVID-19 shot like Soper did on Easter.

The state reports that 35% of Michiganders 16 and older have gotten at least one dose, with 21.5% being fully vaccinated.

On 7 UpFront Friday, the state's senior public health physician urged confidence in all three options currently available.

“They’re safe, they’re effective and they are our best hope to get out of this pandemic," MDHHS Senior Public Health Physician Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian said.

In addition to scheduling your shot at a mass vaccination clinic like Ford Field, which you can do by calling 313-230-0505, you can also check the website of your local health department or area hospital to book your shot.

There are also vaccination sites at some local pharmacies like Meijer and Rite Aid. You should check their website or call in advance to check availability.

If you don't have internet, you can call the state's COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 888-535-6136 and press 1, Monday through Friday. On weekends, you can call 211.

Providers are still prioritizing those most vulnerable, so based on supply, there may be a waitlist to get your shot. State health leaders are urging patience, but encouraging everyone to make an appointment as soon as possible.

