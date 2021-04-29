COVID-19 restrictions will lift in Michigan based on vaccination rates, state announces

(WSYM) — The State of Michigan announced Thursday plans for reopening Michigan which will be tied to COVID-19 vaccination rates.

According to the announcement, some restrictions will be lifted when more than half of Michiganders have had at least their first dose. The state has a goal to get 70% of the population vaccinated to near herd immunity.

The breakdown for the loosened restrictions & vaccination rates is below.

Two weeks after 55% of people are vaccinated - 4,453,304 residents In-person work will be allowed in all business areas

Two weeks after 60% of people are vaccinated - 4,858,150 residents Indoor capacity at sports stadiums will increase to 25% Indoor capacity at conference centers, banquet halls & funeral homes will increase to 25% Bars and restaurants will not be required to close early

Two weeks after 65% of people are vaccinated - 5,262,996 residents All indoor capacity limits will be lifted Social distancing still has to be maintained

Two weeks after 70% of people are vaccinated - 5,667,842 residents Gatherings and Facemask order will be lifted by the MDHHS



As of Thursday, there have been 6,657,997 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine administered. About 48.8% of Michiganders ages 16 and up have had at least one dose, and 35.9% of Michiganders ages 16 and up are fully vaccinated.

“The MI Vacc to Normal challenge outlines steps we can take to emerge from this pandemic as we hit our vaccination targets together,” Whitmer said in a release. “On our path to vaccinating 70% of Michiganders 16 and up, we can take steps to gradually get back to normal while keeping people safe. If you haven’t already, I encourage you to rise to the challenge and be a part of the solution so we can continue our economic recovery and have the summer we all crave.”

“The safe and effective vaccine is the most important tool we have to reduce the spread of COVID-19” Khaldun added in a release. “By getting shots in their arms as soon as possible, Michiganders can protect themselves, their families and their communities and help end this pandemic as quickly as possible.”

“Our state had made great progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19 since Governor Whitmer asked for Michiganders to step up on April 9,” Hertel said. “I am proud of the progress that we have made by working together. If residents continue to get their vaccines, wear masks and avoid indoor gatherings, we will soon be able to take further steps to loosen our public health requirements and better be able to enjoy the activities that we all love.”