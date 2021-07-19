CMU launches vaccine incentive program awarding full-tuition scholarships, prizes

(WXYZ) — Central Michigan University launched a vaccine incentive program with prizes, including four scholarships equivalent to a full year of tuition and hundreds of gift cards.

Students who are fully vaccinated can register online to enter the incentive program . And, while they can enter only once, students are eligible for every drawing held after they register.

"The earlier a student registers, they more chances they have to win prizes," said Jennifer DeHaemers, CMU's vice president for student recruitment and retention, in a press release.

CMU will choose 101 winners during each of four scheduled drawings. Winners will be announced Aug. 2 and 23, Sept. 13, and Oct. 4. In each drawing, 100 students will receive a $75 gift card, and one student will win a full-tuition scholarship. All participants will also receive a 20% discount at the CMU Bookstore, DeHaemers said.

The scholarship will be equivalent to the value of 15 domestic credit hours for undergraduate students or up to nine domestic credit hours for graduate students, per semester, for the Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 semesters.

International students and College of Medicine students also may enter, and both main campus and Global Campus students are eligible to receive prizes.