Barry-Eaton County to host two community vaccine clinics next week

BARRY/EATON, Mich. — The Barry-Eaton District Health Department plans to host two community COVID-19 vaccine clinics next week, according to BEDHD.

Health officials tell us the clinics will be held on the following dates:

Wednesday, June 2 at 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.:

Freeport Community Center – 209 State St, Freeport, MI 49325

Residents 18 and up are eligible.

Thursday, June 3 at 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.:

Bellevue High School – 576 Love Rd, Bellevue, MI 49021

Residents 12 and up are eligible.

We’re told the Freeport Community Center clinic will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the Bellevue High School clinic will administer the Pfizer vaccine.

BEDHD says walk-in vaccinations are accepted; however, a limited number of doses will be available. They recommend registering here for the Freeport clinic and here for the Bellevue clinic.

