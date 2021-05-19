Albion College will require COVID-19 vaccinations this fall

ALBION, Mich. — Albion College announced on Wednesday that it will require all students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to return to campus for the Fall 2021 semester.

“Our focus has been, and remains, managing the risk associated with COVID-19 and prioritizing the health and safety of our entire campus community to ensure we are able to offer the in-person experience our students know and love,” Albion College President Matthew Johnson said. “This vaccination requirement is a continuation of that commitment. We are extremely proud of the way our students and entire campus community have responded to our safety protocols, and we’re eager to return to full in-person instruction for the fall semester.”

College officials say that before Wednesday’s announcement, there had had been an “overwhelmingly positive” response to vaccine opportunities on campus.

In a student survey conducted this spring, almost 80% of respondents indicated that they would like to sign up for a vaccine appointment, with close to 10% of additional respondents saying they had either already secured a vaccine appointment or been vaccinated.

The majority of facility and staff have also received vaccinations.

Students, faculty and staff will need to present proof of vaccination by Aug. 1. Medical and religious exemptions will be honored.

More details for how to submit documentation will be communicated later this summer.