50% of Michiganders have at least 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Nam Y. Huh/AP
Prepared COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine syringes are seen at Edward Hospital in Naperville, Ill., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Illinois received about 43,000 doses in its first shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine Monday as health officials reported another 103 coronavirus deaths statewide. Most of the shots will be distributed to local health care centers for health care workers, according to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Posted at 1:40 PM, May 03, 2021
(WSYM) — Half of the eligible Michiganders have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the state said on Monday. That puts Michigan near the first step in reopening, which could allow in-person office work to resume by the end of the month.

According to the state data, 4,044,710 Michiganders have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and the state will surpass 7 million total doses administered on Monday.

“Today, Michigan will surpass seven million doses administered of the safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a release. “We’ve put shots in arms of 1 in 2 Michiganders 16 and up and over 1 in 3 are fully vaccinated, including 2 in 3 seniors. Our rollout continues to speed up."

Last week, Whitmer and MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel announced a plan for reopening Michigan tied to COVID-19 vaccination rates.

Vaccinations in Michigan

Two weeks after 55% of Michiganders get at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, in-person office work will be able to resume.

Two weeks after 60% of people are vaccinated - 4,858,150 residents

  • Indoor capacity at sports stadiums will increase to 25%
  • Indoor capacity at conference centers, banquet halls & funeral homes will increase to 25%
  • Bars and restaurants will not be required to close early

Two weeks after 65% of people are vaccinated - 5,262,996 residents

  • All indoor capacity limits will be lifted
  • Social distancing still has to be maintained

Two weeks after 70% of people are vaccinated - 5,667,842 residents

  • Gatherings and Facemask order will be lifted by the MDHHS
Michigan covid-19 vaccine numbers

