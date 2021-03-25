Menu

4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

COVID cases surge in Michigan: 5,224 new cases, 49 additional deaths reported Thursday

Posted at 2:57 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 00:17:30-04

(WXY) — COVID cases continue to surge in Michigan. There have been 642,869 total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan and 15,984 deaths, the state reported Thursday.

That's up 5,224 cases and 49 deaths since Wednesday. The state noted 30 of the 49 deaths were from a Vital Records review.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 has surged in the last month, increasing nearly 82% from the start of March to now.

That increase coincides with the increase in cases Michigan has seen over the past few weeks, including more than 5,000 new cases announced today, the highest in months.

Michigan also has the second-highest number of cases of the B.1.1.7 variant. As of Wednesday, the CDC said Michigan had 986 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, behind Florida, which was 1,042 cases.

The state also said that about 70% of people were not isolating after they started showing symptoms of COVID-19, a concerning number that could be attributed to the rise in cases.

Michigan is continuing to get the COVID-19 vaccine to people, and on Wednesday, a mass vaccination clinic opened at Ford Field with the goal of vaccinating 6,000 people per day.

As of March 23, there were 2,400,319 residents vaccinated.

