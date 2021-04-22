Watch

Ford Field opening up 7,500 more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine appointments Thursday-Monday

FEMA opening additional 7,500 slots for first dose at mass vaccination clinic.
Ford Field
Posted at 8:07 AM, Apr 22, 2021
(WXYZ) — The mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Ford Field is opening up more opportunities to get first-dose vaccines starting Thursday.

According to the Protect Michigan Commission, there will be 7,500 more first-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday through Monday, April 26.

Currently, the state is in the fifth week of the mass vaccination campaign, just past the halfway point. In the first four weeks, there have been nearly 150,000 doses given out.

Those who get the first dose on April 22 through April 26 will have their second dose three weeks later during the last week of operations at Ford Field.

The state is opening up more first doses to provide additional opportunities for those who haven't gotten the vaccine yet.

There is also a contingency plan in place if the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine isn't available in weeks 7-8.

The commission is also reminding people if you have registered and gotten your vaccine elsewhere, if you get a text from Meijer offering an appointment, make sure you decline that appointment so the invite will go to the next person on the registration list.

You can register by clicking here.

