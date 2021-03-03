Comparing Michigan's arena & stadium capacity with Ohio's

(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced loosened COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday that include increased capacity at restaurants, gyms, casinos, movie theaters and more.

The restrictions also allow more people at indoor stadiums and arenas, as well as outdoor entertainment venues, welcome news for sports fans.

Starting Friday, arenas with a capacity of more than 10,000 are now allowed 750 people, up from 500 under the last order. Arenas with a capacity under 10,000 may have 500 people, up from 250. Outdoor venues can host up to 1,000 people.

“The increased capacity limits outlined in this order will still give us the ability to protect public health as we carefully track variants and continue leading with science and data," Whitmer said on Tuesday.

The state is still running a tight ship compared to Ohio's rules, which allow for more fans.

The 750-person capacity at indoor arenas includes Little Caesars Arena and Ford Field, which is about 7.5% capacity.

Compare that to Ohio's Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse where the Cleveland Cavaliers play, which is allowed just over 5,000 people under the state 25% seating capacity cap for indoor venues.

As for outdoor venues like Comerica Park, 1,000 fans are allowed. In Cleveland, at Progressive Field where the Cleveland Indians play is at 30% capacity, more than 10 times the number of fans.

“I’m still not comfortable going out in venues, eating out and all that kind of stuff. If there’s distancing I would think about it but it would depend on that," one fan said.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

