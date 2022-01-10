Watch

City of Detroit begins Pfizer booster doses for people 12 and up

Nathan Sharkey
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is administered in Nashville, Tennessee.
Pfizer Vaccine
Posted at 12:27 PM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 12:27:25-05

(WXYZ) — The City of Detroit is now offering Pfizer booster doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to everyone ages 12 and up after the FDA and CDC approved the boosters.

The booster dose is recommended to be administered five months after completing your primary dose.

Children ages 5 through 11 can receive their Pfizer vaccinations and those 12 and up can get their boosters at two Detroit Health Department vaccination clinics (100 Mack Avenue and Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers), by appointment only: 313-230-0505.

“It is critical that we protect our children and teens from COVID-19 infection and the complications of severe disease, and data shows that COVID-19 boosters help broaden and strengthen protection against Omicron and other variants,” said Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo.

Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.