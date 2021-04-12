CDC offers guidance for safe return after Spring Break travel

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many of mid-Michigan's Spring Break travelers spent their weekend waiting in long lines to be tested for COVID-19.

The rapid COVID testing was part of 50+ free sites across our state to screen Spring Break travelers as cases continue to rise.

WATCH: A look at case numbers in West Michigan as of Monday, April 12

COVID Case Totals in West Michigan

If you recently traveled for Spring Break, the CDC has issued the following guidelines:

Quarantine 7 days and get tested 3-5 days following travel.

If you do not get tested, plan to quarantine for 10 days post travel.

Continue to mask and avoid large indoor gatherings.

If you are fully vaccinated and 2 weeks post the second of two vaccines or 28d post Johnson and Johnson vaccine you need not isolate unless you are having symptoms.

5. Monitor for symptoms and be vigilant if you have been in contact with someone who tested positive. Do NOT wait for someone to contact trace you if you are sure you have been in close contact (15 minutes of face to face contact or greater) – get PCR tested and quarantine while waiting on test results

You can view cases in your county or around the United States by using our Interactive Coronavirus Map.