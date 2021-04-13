Watch

4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

Building access revoked for second wave of Michigan students not following COVID protocols

U-M
Posted at 6:25 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 18:25:05-04

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The University of Michigan has cut off access to non-residential buildings for 718 students for not following COVID-19 protocols, the institution announced Monday. This is the second time the university has blocked building
access to students under these circumstances. The first wave of students had Mcard access blocked back in early March.

RELATED: UM deactivates building access to 375 students not following COVID testing requirements

“Despite our excitement and optimism around expanded eligibility and opportunities for COVID-19 vaccines, at this point of the pandemic, when around others we must continue the practices of social distancing, wearing a mask, routine testing and other proven mitigation strategies to slow the spread of the coronavirus,” said Robert Ernst, associate vice president of student life for health and wellness, and executive director of University Health Service.

The more than 700 deactivated Mcards belonged to undergraduate, graduate and professional students.

Under the university's COVID guidelines, all students must complete a COVID-19 test. The students who lost access to non-residential buildings had not completed a test in four or more weeks, or didn't have a prior test on file, the university said in a release.

The first wave of lock-outs included 375 students.

