Bill to help expand access to COVID treatment, keep students in classroom passes House

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan House has passed a $1.2 billion plan that would expand aid for COVID-19 patients, healthcare employees and students.

Rep. Thomas Albert says if the bill is signed into law, it would keep students in the classroom, address shortages in hospitals and expand capacity for early treatment for patients battling COVID-19.

“This plan addresses some of the most important COVID-related issues facing Michigan today,” says Albert. “It will help more people infected with the virus recover faster and more fully. It will help keep our kids in school so they can catch up on lost learning. And it will provide reinforcements for weary workers at short-staffed hospitals and other health care providers who have bravely battled this pandemic the past two years.”

Albert highlights the following details laid out in House Bill 5523:

$175 million to establish eight regional centers to accelerate early COVID treatment.

$300 million to help understaffed healthcare centers recruit and retain more employees, plus $114 million toward long-term care facilities.

$150 million toward additional screening and rapid tests in Michigan schools.

$367 million to bolster community outreach and testing, including homeless shelters, child welfare and more.

The bill is currently awaiting Senate approval.

