Biden to send 2nd federal medical team to metro Detroit hospital fighting COVID-19 surge

(WXYZ) — President Joe Biden is sending military medical personnel to a metro Detroit hospital amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Biden is planning to speak Thursday on the federal government's surge response to the omicron variant of the coronavirus, according to the Associated Press.

The military medical personnel will be dispatched to Henry Ford Hospital in Wyandotte and will be the second federal team dispatched to the hospital amid the COVID-19 surge, according to CNN.

Last Friday, the state announced the first federal team coming to Henry Ford Hospital in Wyandotte – the fifth Michigan hospital to receive staffing help from the federal government.

The first team had 30 members and began treating patients on Monday. It included advanced practice physicians, ED and ICU nurses, paramedics, pharmacists and more.

Other Department of Defense medical teams are providing support at Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw and Mercy Health in Muskegon.

Michigan is still dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases and record hospitalizations. On Monday, the state reported a record number of adults hospitalized with COVID-19, and said the surge's peak could still be weeks away.

According to CNN, Biden is expected to send the other federal medical teams to Ohio, New York, Rhode Island, New Mexico and New Jersey.

