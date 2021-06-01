BCBSM, Meijer launch COVID-19 vaccination campaign for those with disabilities

(WSYM) — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Meijer announced a COVID-19 vaccination campaign for people with disabilities.

The campaign will offer vaccines to homebound individuals and those with disabilities.

Disability agency partners will be communicating to their consumer networks, assisting with appointment scheduling and transportation through Meijer.

Individuals and caregivers can schedule COVID-19 vaccinations by texting “HEALTH” to 75049, a specified code for people with disabilities requiring possible accommodations within vaccination environments.

Individuals can also visit https://clinic.meijer.com/ to start their vaccine scheduling process.

“Blue Cross is proud to join Meijer Pharmacy and organizations across the state to increase opportunities for people with disabilities in need of a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Suzanne Miller Allen, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan senior director of Community Responsibility and Social Mission, in a press release. “Providing vulnerable populations access to information, resources and COVID-19 testing was a target for our organization at the onset of the pandemic, and as we continue reaching State of Michigan-directed vaccine milestones, Blue Cross remains focused on ensuring all Michiganders have equitable access in getting vaccinations and overall, improving their health and well-being.”

