B.1.1.7 variant cases in Michigan have more than doubled since March 25

(WXYZ) — According to data provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant have more than doubled in the state since March 25.

As of March 25, the number of confirmed B.1.1.7 variant cases was 1,094 -- compared to the 2,640 confirmed B.1.1.7 variant cases reported in the state as of April 10.

Currently, Wayne and Macomb counties have the most cases of B.1.1.7 with 272 and 239 cases, respectively. More than 500 cases of the variant have been confirmed within the Michigan Department of Corrections.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, Michigan has the second most cases of the B.1.1.7 variant after Florida.

The CDC notes that the variant was first identified in the United States in December of 2020. It was first detected in the UK.

Epidemiologist Joshua Clayton told the Associated Press that more young people are being infected and they need to be aware that the U.K. variant spreads easier and can be more severe in some cases.

“Such as the 20- to 29-year-old population, perhaps due to just the increased rate of transmission of the B-117 variant, but just in general individuals in that age group do need to pay attention to some of the prevention and precautions in order to avoid the transmission of COVID-19 the original virus as well as the new variant virus,” said Clayton.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

