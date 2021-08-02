At least 10 cases of COVID-19 linked to Ionia Free Fair

IONIA, Mich. — An outbreak of COVID-19 cases has been connected to the Ionia Free Fair.

According to the Ionia County Health Department, at least 10 cases of COVID-19 have been connected to this year’s fair attendees, including individuals who were at the festival while they were symptomatic and infectious.

The health department says those who attended the Ionia Free Fair may have been exposed to the virus and are attendees who have not been fully vaccinated to get tested. Fully vaccinated individuals who start experiencing symptoms should also get tested for the coronavirus.

“Attendees at the festival may have been exposed and are urged to get tested if they are not fully vaccinated or if they develop symptoms,” said Ionia County Health Officer Ken Bowen.

Symptoms of the coronavirus usually appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and may include: fever, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Raul Alvarez, spokesman for the fair, told Fox 17 he hopes the number of cases linked to the fair doesn't increase.