Archbishop Allen Vigneron announces COVID-19 diagnosis, says he has 'very mild' symptoms

Archdiocese of Detroit
Archbishop Allen Vigneron
Posted at 8:30 PM, Mar 14, 2022
(WXYZ) — Archbishop of Detroit Allen Vigneron has announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 73-year-old leader for southeast Michigan's Roman Catholics announced his diagnosis on Twitter.

He wrote the following in a thread:

Brothers and sisters,

I wish to inform you that I have tested positive for COVID-19 this morning. I am fully vaccinated and boosted, and grateful to report that my symptoms are very mild.

I would like to take this opportunity to offer my prayers for members of our community who have been affected by this virus – particularly those who have died, suffered serious illness, or lost loved ones.

I pray also for healthcare workers who continue to tirelessly offer their compassionate service and healing to those who need it. We entrust them and our entire Archdiocese into the loving care of Our Lady of Lourdes, patroness of the sick.

Vigneron was appointed Archbishop of Detroit in 2009 by Pope John Paul II. He succeeded Cardinal Adam Maida upon his retirement from the position.

Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.