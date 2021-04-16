Apple temporarily closes stores in Michigan due to COVID-19 conditions

(WXYZ) — Apple is temporarily closing stores in Michigan due to current COVID-19 conditions.

"We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and cusotmers back as soon as possible," Apple said in a statement.

Apple has six stores in Michigan.

Michigan's coronavirus case rate has been one of the worst in the nation. As of Thursday, there have been more than 770,000 total cases of the virus, with nearly 200,000 coming since the start of March.

As of April 15, there are nearly 4,000 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19, and many hospitals are near capacity.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer outlined several reasons she said COVID-19 cases are surging in Michigan, blaming the variants and a lack of compliance by residents more than a year after the pandemic first began.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services extended its gatherings and mask epidemic order on April 16. The order includes the expansion of mask requirements to children ages 2 to 4.

