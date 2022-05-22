Consumers expects to restore power in Gaylord Sunday

GAYLORD, Mich. — Consumers Energy announced Saturday night that it hopes to restore power throughout Gaylord by the end of the day Sunday.

Thousands of Consumers customers lost power Friday when a tornado ripped through Otsego County.

As of Sunday Morning, approximately 750 customers are still in the dark according to the Consumer's Energy Outage map.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with our friends and neighbors in Gaylord as they work to recover from this tragedy. We’re committed to seeing the community through this event and providing any relief and comfort that we can,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s vice president of electric operations.

Crews are still in the area working to restore power where restoration is possible, so they’re asking community members to be careful, especially when driving by crews working near the road.

Consumers also wants to remind everyone to watch out for downed power lines.

If you see one, stay at least 25 feet away, call 911 and then call Consumers at (800) 477-5050.

