Congressman Dan Kildee won’t seek reelection in 2024

FLINT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan Democratic Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-08) announced Thursday he will not seek re-election in 2024.

A Flint-native, Rep. Kildee has served in Congress representing mid-Michigan since 2013.

In a post on X, Rep. Kildee explained why he has decided to leave Congress at the end of his term on January 3, 2025.

I have decided to not seek re-election and will leave Congress at the end of my term on January 3, 2025.



To my constituents and my supporters—thank you.

“I was first elected to public office when I was 18 years old. Nearly five decades later, I continue to love public service and the work I do every day. For most of this year, I saw myself continuing to serve and was actively planning another campaign. But there are times in all our lives that make you reassess your own future and path. For me, being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year was one of those moments. Thankfully, earlier this year I had successful surgery and I’m cancer-free,” Kildee said.

“But after spending time with my wife, children and grandchildren and contemplating our future, the time has come for me to step back from public office. Running for office, ultimately, is a personal decision first. And this was not an easy decision to make. But I know it’s the right one for me and for my family.”

During his tenure, Kildee worked alongside Republicans and Democrats on many legislative measures, including securing a federal aid package to replace lead pipes and expand health care for families and children in Flint during the water crisis. Kildee also introduced and passed laws lowering prescription drug costs and capping the cost of insulin at $35 a month for seniors.

