City of Southfield to hold walk to raise awareness of domestic violence

SOUTHFIELD, MI (WXYZ) — The city of Southfield will be hosting a walk Sunday, October 3 to raise awareness about domestic violence.

The “2021 Walk to Raise Awareness of Domestic Violence” will begin at the Southfield Municipal Campus, 26000 Evergreen Road, and end on the front lawn of the Southfield Municipal Campus.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m and participants will walk approximately 2½ miles.

The first 500 people to register for the Walk will receive a free walker’s package mailed to their home, which includes a walk t-shirt, wristband, and face mask.

All walkers must register by Tuesday, September 28 to participate.

Prior to the walk, the city will hold a press conference to outline its strategy to address and reduce the impact and occurrence of domestic violence in the area.

If you or someone you know needs assistance with a situation involving domestic violence, please contact the Southfield Police Department or HAVEN.