Budweiser releases limited-edition cans brewed to the sounds of Alice Cooper, The Temptations

(WXYZ) — For the first time in its history, Budweiser has changed the way its beer is brewed, only for Detroit.

The beer company announced Tuesday it is launching limited-edition Detroit Music tall boy cans that were brewed with speakers surrounding the tanks.

According to Budweiser, during the brewing process for 500 select cans, a "mountain of speakers" was set up surrounding the banks and infused with Detroit's music.

There's R&B labels on the can, meaning they were brewed to the sound of The Temptations, or Rock labels if they were brewed to the sound of Alice Cooper.

Each can includes the Detroit skyline and includes "Detroit, Motor City Music" on the cans, and the traditional Budweiser creed is replaced with sound waves.

Where the Anheuser-Busch seal normally goes, Detroiters will see an artist's rendition of a record and headphones.

There are only 500 cans, and each one is marked with a number out of 500.

