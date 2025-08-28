Budget negotiations continue as Michigan lawmakers consider differing proposals

LANSING, Mich. — House Republicans in Michigan have proposed a $78.5 billion spending package that cuts $4 billion from last year's budget, with significant reductions to Michigan State Police funding and changes to school meal programs.

The proposed budget would cut $66 million from Michigan State Police compared to last year.

House Republicans say the cuts would redistribute funding to other departments while boosting trooper pay.

Democrats warn the budget could negatively impact public safety and school meal programs.

Chairwoman Ann Bollin of the appropriations committee says the cuts were necessary to trim the overall budget.

"Our subcommittees went through line by line, looking at what programs worked, what results they were producing, were they good value for the taxpayer dollars," Bollin said.

One department Bollin claims didn't produce good results was Michigan State Police, which could see $66 million less than last year. The cuts come after the Michigan State Police Troopers Association voted no confidence in MSP Director Col. James Grady earlier this year.

"Rep. Mueller is trying to get rid of a very toxic environment and making sure the troopers are supported," Bollin said.

According to Bollin, the plan would move funding and services to other state departments, boost trooper pay and invest in recruiting more officers. However, Democratic State Senator Sarah Anthony warns the budget could have negative impacts for public safety.

Another major concern centers around school meal funding. The Senate Democratic plan allocates money specifically for universal free breakfast and lunch programs, while the House Republican plan combines funding for various programs into one amount, giving districts the choice of how to allocate those resources.

"We're waiting to hear if kids will still be getting lunch provided to them by their school district," said Darrin Camilleri, chair of the Senate K-12 appropriations committee.

On Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Education released a statement clarifying that the House budget would "almost certainly result in some school districts ending free meals because funds for those programs would have to compete with dollars for other programs."

The GOP-led House and Democratic-led Senate must agree on one budget by October 1, the start of the fiscal year, or face a potential government shutdown.

