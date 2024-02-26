Body discovered following crash

JACKSON COUNTY — An investigation is underway, after a body was found in a crash that look like it had been hidden for some time.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office tell us that on Sunday, February 25th, right before 3pm, two people were walking on their property along the east of M-60 near McCain Rd.

Officials say that the two people found a damaged vehicle with a body inside.

It is believe that the driver was going south on the freeway, when they crossed the median and crashed into trees.

It’s believed that the body had been there for awhile.

The vehicle crashed deep into the wood line, and was unable to be seen from the road.

We’re told that drug use may be a factor in the crash.

There is no ID at this time, but officials believe that the victim is a 33-year-old Eaton Rapids man due to the registration found in the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

