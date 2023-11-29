Blue Cross Blue Shield says it reached verbal tentative agreement with UAW

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and the United Auto Workers union reached a verbal tentative contract agreement, Blue Cross said Tuesday night.

BCBSM said the new contract would improve pay, benefits and job security for workers represented by the UAW. The agreement would also include UAW workers at Blue Care Network of Michigan.

The verbal tentative agreement was reached after several phone calls “over the past week,” according to Blue Cross.

BCBSM and the UAW have been negotiating for months. UAW workers at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan walked off the job to strike on Sept. 13, days before auto workers and Detroit casino workers joined the picket line.

Auto workers and casino workers at Hollywood Casino at Greektown and MotorCity Casino have since voted to ratify new contracts. MGM Grand Casino remains on strike after voting to reject a proposed deal earlier this month.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan said it plans to meet with the UAW on Wednesday to finalize the agreement.

“President Fain and I have agreed in principle on the construct of a new collective bargaining agreement that would deliver significant income and job security for our unionized workforce,” Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan President and CEO Daniel J. Loepp said in a statement. “On Wednesday, our bargaining teams will meet to formalize our agreement – bringing our employees one step closer to returning to work. I congratulate and thank President Fain for reaching out and working directly with me to get us to the starting line of the ratification process.”