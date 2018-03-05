Meagan Ward is a true visionary and celebrates womanhood without hesitation. Dynamic experiences plus an innate desire to create authentic, genuine relationships fuel her personal mission statement.

After acknowledging the lack of camaraderie among women, she launched The Powerful Women in 2013, an empowerment organization grounded in feminine virtues that rejects societal norms and honors accountability as well as mutual support.

Meagan continuously upholds high standards all while embodying strength and compassion – the same building blocks upon which her renowned organization flourishes.

Encouraging others to recognize their power and potential without shame, The Powerful Women serves as an indisputable hub for excellence. Meagan and The Powerful Women, most importantly however, embody a lifestyle characterized by a no-strings-attached approach to turning dreams into reality.