Larry Leatherwood: Founder of Uplift Our Youth Foundation

Larry Leatherwood is a longtime resident of Lansing. He's a 30-year retiree of the State of Michigan, having served in many senior level capacities.
Throughout his career, he was been the recipient of numerous local, state and federal government recognitions.
He's the founder of the Uplight Our Youth Foundation, which was created in 2002. It has awarded an excess of $140,000 to organizations in Lansing who serve at-risk youth, who have a focus in education and the arts.
Larry is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated. Larry is dedicated to supporting the organizations that make our community healthy.