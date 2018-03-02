Judi Brown Clarke is the Diversity Director for the National Science Foundation’s Bio-Computational Evolution in Action Consortium (BEACON) Center at Michigan State University. Some of her responsibilities include the recruitment and retention of students and faculty; grant writing and securing external funding for program initiatives; teaching; program development; mentoring and networking. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Audiology & Speech Science, a Masters’ degree in Education, and doctorate degree in Public Policy and Administration.



In addition to academic success, Judi has experienced great athletic success. In the 400-Meter Hurdles event, she is a five-time National Champion and silver medalist in the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, California. She has held numerous national records, and still owns an unbroken World Record as a member of the distance medley relay team. She is a member of the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame, Michigan State University Hall of Fame, and was named as one of the “Athletes of the Year,” specifically “1987 Sportswoman of the Year” by Sports Illustrated magazine. Judi has been honored to carry the Olympic torch on its tour across America. She is the President U.S. Olympic Association: Michigan Chapter; member of U.S. Olympic Committee’s Diversity Workgroup; and member of U.S. Olympic Committee’s Paralympian Engagement Taskforce.



Judi is a wife (Judge Hugh Clarke), mother of three boys (Dorian, Mychael, and Antonio), and one dog (Last Chance). She has completed fellowships with the National Children’s Defense Fund; Zero to Three: National Center for Infants, Toddlers, and their Families; and the Michigan Education Policy Fellowship Program. She is a Sunday school teacher and youth group leader at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Lansing, and is very active in her community:

America’s Edge: Michigan - Executive Committee Member (2010 –Present)

Children’s Central (Children’s Trust Fund/MSU) – Advisory Board Member (2009- Present)

Intercultural Education Network - Advisory Board (2008-Present)

Girls 2 Women Conference - Advisory Board (2008-Present)

Great Lakes Girls Collaborative Project - Advisory Board (2009-Present)

Ingham County Women’s Commission – Past Chair (2005-2011)

Ingham County Women’s Foundation – Vice-President (2006- Present)

Mildred B. Erikson Fellowship Board of Directors – Chair (2007-Present)

Michigan After-School Partnership – Past President (1999-Present)

Michigan Speech & Language Pathology Licensing Board (2009-Present)