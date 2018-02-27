Carole Gist: First African American crowned Miss USA

12:44 PM, Feb 24, 2017
In 1990, at the young age of 20, Carole Gist became the first African American female to be crowned Miss USA. In that same year, she became first runner-up in the Miss Universe pageant. Her life has been an example of turning dreams into reality. Born in Detroit, Carole went to Cass Tech High, Northwood University and Wayne State University. Carole is dedicated to helping women who have experienced trauma and all forms of abuse. As Carole has achieved many goals, today she has many more, including being a patented inventor, an Olympian and being the first at something else!

