Barbara Mason: First African American in Michigan elected to statewide office

Barbara Roberts Mason made history becoming the first African American in Michigan elected to statewide office, serving 24 years on Michigan's State Board of Education.
As a child advocate, she pushed for equal educational opportunities and lists one of her proudest moments of her career as founding the Black Child and Family Institute in Lansing.
While serving as president of Lansing's Regional Sister City Commission, Barbara established work towards clean water, sanitation and hygiene in Ghana. Barbara's humanitarian heart knows no bounds.
She gracefully received the honor of being inducted into the Michigan Women's Hall of Fame in 2014. She strongly believes that if everyone would reach out and give help to someone in need, we'd all be better off.
For her helping hands and life of service, we honor Barbara Mason.