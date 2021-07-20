Meijer expands 15% off teacher discount to include kids' clothing, furniture

(WXYZ) — Meijer is expanding its annual teacher discount to now include officer furniture and kids' clothing.

The Michigan-based company announced Tuesday that it will offer 15% off on more than 1,500 items for teachers at its 257 stores throughout the Midwest.

Those discounts also include paper, pencils, folders, notebooks and more. It now includes desks, bookshelves, frames, lamps and kids' clothing.

“Teachers proved to be heroes as they adapted lesson plans and extended the classroom into their homes during the pandemic,” said May Graceffa, Director of Back-to-School Merchandising for Meijer. “The upcoming school year may require flexibility, so finding a way to further reduce stress on their pocketbooks as they consider their own homes and families for the first day of classes led us to expand the offerings covered by this year’s discount.”

According to Meijer, those discounts can be combined with mPerks Rewards on more than 300 items.

Teachers can get the discount – in the form of a paper coupon – by presenting a current school ID at their local Meijer Customer Service desk. They are also able to take advantage of the coupon repeatedly by obtaining a new one any time they return to Meijer throughout the back-to-school shopping season so they can complete their shopping lists when it is most convenient.