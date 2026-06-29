Baby's remains found inside portable restroom at festival over the weekend

ROTHBURY, Mich. — An investigation is underway after the body of a newborn was found in a portable restroom at the Electric Forest festival.

According to Michigan State Police (MSP), the body was found by an employee of the restroom vending company on June 28 during routine maintenance.

MSP is asking the public for any information that may be relevant to this investigation.

“If you were in the area and observed anything unusual, or if you have information that you believe may be relevant, we encourage you to come forward,” MSP officials said in a post on social media.

If you have information, you can contact MSP here at: www.michigan.gov/michtip.

Police are also requesting that the public not speculate about the incident on social media out of respect for those affected.

There is no known threat to the public.

