(WSYM) — Gas prices in Michigan are up according to the latest data from AAA Michigan.

According to AAA, the average price in the state is up 4 cents compared to last week to an average of $2.83 per gallon. That's 12 cents more than this time last month and $1.41 more than this time last year.

In Lansing, the average price is down one cent to $2.83 per gallon, which is also about $1.37 more than this time last year.

AAA Michigan said total domestic gas stocks increased by 100,000 bbl to 235 million bbl, according to data from the Energy Information Administration. That increase helped slow down gas price increases as demand increased.

“Increasing gas stocks helped keep pump prices in check last week, despite demand rising to pre-pandemic rates,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Continued growth in total domestic supply will likely help pump prices hold steady through this week.”