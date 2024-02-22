AT&T outage impacting emergency calls

AT&T customers might wake up to failed calls and server errors Thursday, impacting emergency calls nationwide.

Ingham County Sheriff's office and FOX 47 sister stations around the country are having the same issue.

Ingham County Sheriff's office: AT&T is currently experiencing a network outage that may affect the ability for AT&T wireless customers to call 911.

If you have an emergency and are unable to reach Ingham County Central Dispatch by calling or texting 911, call 517-483-4600 and select the option for dispatch.

This is a nationwide issue with no estimate on when they will be able to restore service.

The AT&T outage map showed a server error until about 5:30 a.m.

Outage reporting site, Downdetector.com shows spikes in connectivity issues were reported across all of the major carriers starting around 3 a.m.