What's next in the Chauvin trial after his murder conviction?

A jury convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of second degree murder, third degree murder and manslaughter in connection with George Floyd’s death on Tuesday, prompting sighs of relief from activists and Floyd’s family.

Though a verdict has been reached, Chauvin’s case is far from over. Here’s what will happen next in the coming weeks and months.

Where is Chauvin being held?

According to CNN, Chauvin was taken to the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Oak Park Heights following his conviction. The facility located about 25 miles east of Minneapolis.

He was taken there following a reported agreement between the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

Chauvin had been released on bail prior to his trial, but upon his conviction, Judge Peter Cahill revoked that bail. That means he will remain in custody until his sentencing, where he will then presumably be transferred to a state prison.

When will Chauvin be sentenced?

According to Axios, Chauvin’s sentencing will take place in about eight weeks.

There are several factors Cahill must work through before delivering his sentence. The Associated Press reports that he will give prosecutors and the defense a week to write legal briefs regarding sentence length, and he will take a week to review those briefs.

The court is waiting on a pre-sentence investigation that could influence the length of Chauvin’s prison stay, and Cahill will likely need time to review that investigation before sentencing.

How long will Chauvin’s sentence be?

The Associated Press reports that each of the three counts Chauvin was convicted of carry different maximum sentences: 40 years for second-degree murder, 25 years for third-degree murder and 10 years for second-degree manslaughter.

According to the AP, a person with no criminal history like Chauvin would typically face a sentence about 25 years for the two murder charges and an additional four years for the manslaughter charge. However, prosecutors are seeking an “upward departure” on Chauvin’s sentence, or additional time.

Prosecutors say Chauvin should serve more time because of his position of authority as a police officer and Floyd’s vulnerable position during the time of his death.

What about the other officers who have been charged?

Three other former officers involved in the arrest that led to Floyd’s death are also facing charges — Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.

According to CNN officers are all facing charges of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter, and are expected to stand trial together in August.