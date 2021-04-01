Ex-Texas sheriff charged again in probe of Black man's death

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Officials say a former Texas sheriff has been charged for the second time with evidence tampering in an investigation into the death in custody of a Black man that was filmed by a police reality TV series.

Robert Chody was arrested Thursday on the charge stemming from the destruction of video that showed Javier Ambler's last moments in March 2019.

A spokeswoman for the Travis County sheriff's office says Chody was booked into jail and released on a $15,000 bond.

According to The Associated Press, two deputies were indicted earlier this week on manslaughter charges tied to Ambler’s death.

The AP reported that Chody was charged back in September for destroying or concealing recordings “with intent to impair” the investigation of Ambler’s death.

Chody lost his reelection bid for Williamson County sheriff last year after being indicted on a similar charge there.

His lawyer hasn't responded to a request for comment.