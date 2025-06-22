Multiple people injured after shooting at church in Wayne, sources say

WAYNE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Multiple people were injured in a shooting at a Wayne church on Sunday morning, police and sources tell 7 News Detroit. The suspected shooter was reportedly killed by a security guard.

We're told the shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. at Crosspoint Community Church, shortly after the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service started.

A police source tells us that the suspect drove his truck into the church and started firing. Wayne Police confirmed on Facebook that the suspect was shot and killed by a security guard at the church.

Sources have confirmed to us that multiple people have been injured, but the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Investigators have asked residents of Wayne to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story.