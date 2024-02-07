Absentee ballot applications soar ahead of Michigan primary

We are three weeks from the presidential primary in Michigan and voters are already getting engaged.

Voters from across Michigan have applied for nearly 1.3 million absentee ballots, according to the Secretary of State.

At this point in the 2020 presidential primary there were only around 700 thousand applying for absentee ballots, showcasing a major increase for 2024.

The Secretary of State believes it may be due to a proposition that passed in 2022, which created a permanent mail ballot list.

Eligible voters can vote online or by mail February 12th or at the local clerks office through 8pm election day, February 27th.

For more information visit click here.