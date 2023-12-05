AAA: 60% of all drivers engage in dangerous behavior

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A new report released by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety revealed more than half of all drivers regularly engage in dangerous behavior.
The survey, titled Traffic Safety Culture Index (TSCI) identified six types of drivers through the analysis of risky driving behaviors. Speeding, distracted driving, and aggressive driving were the most common dangerous behaviors. Only 40% of those surveyed met the “Safe Driver” category requirements.
"Despite acknowledging the dangers, some drivers continue to engage in potentially deadly behaviors, particularly speeding," said Dr. David Yang, AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety President and Executive Director. "Understanding the different types of risky driving behaviors and the characteristics of drivers who engage in them is crucial for developing targeted interventions to achieve safe mobility."
Data obtained from the report showed fewer drivers view speeding as dangerous, and speeding has the “lowest perceived social disapproval of all the examined unsafe driving behaviors,” the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety said.
The following six driver profiles were identified by the Traffic Safety Culture Index (TSCI):
- Safe Drivers (41.2%) - Few in this group reported engaging in any risky driving-related behaviors, and more women (57%) composed the Safe Drivers group.
- Speeding Drivers (22.7%) - These drivers reported driving 15mph over the speed limit on freeways and/or 10mph over on residential streets but did not engage in most other dangerous behaviors.
- Distracted and Aggressive Drivers (17.3%) – Reported distracted driving behaviors (texting while driving), speeding, and aggressive behaviors, such as red-light running and switching lanes quickly.
- Distracted Drivers (15.0%) – These drivers reported distracted driving behaviors such as reading text messages and texting while driving.
- Most Dangerous Drivers (2.4%) - While these drivers consisted of only a small percentage of the drivers, they pose a serious risk to themselves and other road users as they reported engaging in all risky driving-related behaviors.
- Impaired Drivers (1.3%) - Most live in non-metropolitan areas. Interestingly, drivers with a 4-year college degree were far less likely to report driving while impaired. At the same time, the most “over-represented” group consisted of those with some college or an associate degree.