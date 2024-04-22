Watch Now
A woman is dead and a child hurt following crash in Ingham Co.

Posted at 8:17 AM, Apr 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-22 08:17:46-04

AURELIUS TOWNSHIP — A woman is dead and a child hurt following a crash that happened over the weekend, according to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials tell us it happened on Sunday, April 21, around 2:30 pm.

A vehicle driven by a 21-year-old man from Lansing was going south on College Road.

Officials say he didn’t yield at the Columbia Road intersection, causing him to hit a vehicle going east driven by a 26-year-old Holt woman, with her 3-year-old daughter as a passenger.

26-year-old Makenna Morse was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Her daughter has been hospitalized with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Alcohol is not a factor in the crash.

If you know anything about this crash, you’re being asked to call the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.

