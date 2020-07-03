Menu

5 people and dog rescued by U.S. Coast Guard after boat sinks in Saginaw Bay

U.S. Coast Guard rescues 5 people and a dog after boat sinks in Saginaw Bay.
Posted at 3:38 PM, Jul 03, 2020
Five people and a dog were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after their 50-foot boat started sinking in Lake Huron's Saginaw Bay.

The U.S. Coast Guard was notified around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1 that the boat was taking on water.

Rescue crews arrived to find the boat halfway submerged and one person already in the water wearing a life jacket.

The person in the water, four other survivors, and a dog were all safely brought on board a rescue boat.

The survivors were treated by medical survivors upon returning to Bay Harbor Marina in Bay City.

“The two most important things these survivors did was put on their life-jackets and accurately relay their position to rescue authorities,” said Lieutenant Junior Grade Jeremiah Schiessel.

