5,000 UAW workers go on strike at General Motors' Arlington Assembly Plant

(WXYZ) — The United Auto Workers union has called for 5,000 members at General Motors' Arlington Assembly Plant in Texas to go on strike.

It's the second straight day the UAW has expanded its Stand Up Strike after announcing 6,800 workers at the Stellantis Sterling Heights Assembly Plant went on strike.

UAW escalates strike as thousands more Stellantis workers walk off job

GM's Arlington plant makes the Chevy Tahoe, Chevy Suburban, GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade, and the UAW said it's the automaker's largest plant and biggest moneymaker.

It comes the same day that GM released its third-quarter earnings, posting a net income of more than $3 billion, down 7% from the same period last year.

Excluding one-time items, GM said made $2.28 per share, handily beating Wall Street estimates of $1.87. Revenue of $44.13 billion rose 5.4% and also exceeded estimates of $42.48 billion, according to data provider FactSet.

"Another record quarter, another record year. As we've said for months: record profits equal record contracts," UAW President Shawn Fain said in a statement. "It’s time GM workers, and the whole working class, get their fair share."

General Motors released a statement shortly after the strike was announced:

"We are disappointed by the escalation of this unnecessary and irresponsible strike. It is harming our team members who are sacrificing their livelihoods and having negative ripple effects on our dealers, suppliers, and the communities that rely on us.



Last week, we provided a comprehensive offer to the UAW that increased the already substantial and historic offers we have made by approximately 25% in total value.



It is time for us to finish this process, get our team members back to work and get on with the business of making GM the company that will win and provide great jobs in the U.S. for our people for decades to come."

Tuesday's strike addition brings the total number of plants on strike to 46 – 21 GM plants, 22 Stellantis plants and three Ford plants.

There are now nearly 45,000 workers on strike – 13,375 at GM, 16,600 at Ford and 14,750 at Stellantis.

Hear from Shawn Fain outside of Sterling Heights Assembly on Monday.