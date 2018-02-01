3 Scientific Tips for Improving Your Love Life

If you or someone you know is looking for love on dating sites or apps, science is about to make you a lot more desirable. All year long, scientists have been doing hard research on the dating site habits that get users the most responses; so, Teresa Strasser is giving you the Top 3, response-boosting tips - and none of them require new clothes, a new haircut, or even posting more selfies...

3. Extra Guac Please

After the Dating site Zoosk.com analyzed over 3 million dating profiles and 300 million first messages to disco, the research team found that profiles that made mention of guacamole resulted in 144% more messages received than profiles without mention of guacamole.

Why the increase? Science may have its reasons - but our take is, guacamole can sometimes be a little extra on restaurants' menus, so, maybe singles figure that anyone who's willing to go the extra mile for their toppings must also be willing to go the extra mile for the ones they love.

2. Nod Along

A study conducted in Japan found that people who nod more often during conversation are considered to be more likable and approachable, in comparison to people who don't nod during conversation.

The reasoning for this one: We all like to feel like we're actually being listened to and bobbing along helps convey that to the people we're conversing with. Just don't do it the whole conversation long, or your date might become less concerned about whether or not you're listening to them and become more concerned that you're actually part bobblehead.

1. Skip the Small Talk

The lame thing about small talk - we all have to do it; at the gas station, on the bus, at the grocery store, etc, etc. Small talk is (unfortunately for some) a huge part of our daily lives. So, when it comes to dating, most people prefer to cut to the chase with more probing questions, according to one SUNY study.

In the study, more people said that diving right in and getting to know each other with topics of substance helped people feel more connected - probably because those kinds of topics show the person you're on a date with that you genuinely want to talk to and get to know them - as opposed to small talk topics that make it feel like you're just filling time until your food arrives and you can bail.

