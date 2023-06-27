3 male gorilla brothers being transferred from Detroit Zoo after 20 years

The Detroit Zoo said three male gorillas will be moved from the zoo after two decades.

According to the Detroit Zoo, half brothers Chipua “Chip,” Pendeka “Pende” and Kongo-Mbeli “Kongo," will be moving this summer to another zoo.

The move was recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' (AZA) Gorilla Species Survival Plan, which aims to ensure the sustainability of health, genetically diverse and demographically varied captive animal populations.

"This is not an easy goodbye — these brothers have built a special place in our hearts over the last 20 years. However, this move is in the best interest of their continued well-being," the zoo said in a statement.

Chip was born in 1996, and Pende and Kongo were born in 1998, and all three arrived at the zoo in 2003. Chip became a silverback first and was the most dominant for awhile, but now Kongo is the most dominant due to his size.

There are going away parties happening this Saturday and Sunday with habitat chats and the stories of the three gorillas.

The zoo said they will take time and renovate the Great Apes of Harambee habitat as they prepare to welcome a new group of gorillas to the zoo.