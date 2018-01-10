3 iconic roles almost played by other actors

People magazine found some actors who almost played characters we couldn't imagine being portrayed by anyone else. Today on the Buzz List Teresa Strasser is taking a look at the three most surprising ones from the list.

3. Jack Nicholson was almost Michael Corleone in The Godfather.

Nicholson was offered the role, but turned it down because he didn't feel it suited him. Most will agree that Al Pacino was the only choice.

2. Connie Britton was almost Olivia Pope in Scandal.

Britton was the top choice when the network envisioned the lead as a white woman, but ultimately they went with Kerry Washington and the rest is history.

1. John Travolta was almost Forrest, Forrest Gump in Forrest Gump.

He's reportedly said "passing on the role was a big mistake," but Travolta did make it big the same year, playing Vincent Vega in Pulp Fiction. Can you really see anyone else except Tom Hanks playing this iconic role?

