3 expert tips to rev up your home's listing & get it sold

Spring and early summer are the ideal times to sell your home, but it's midsummer now and if your home is stuck on the market, that's a problem. Don’t panic. There are things you can do to unstick your listing. Jimmy Rhoades met up with the star of Discovery's Property Wars, Doug Hopkins, to get three expert tips to up your home’s listing and get it sold.

1. Clickbait

You have to grab the attention immediately of potential buyers. Use headlines that pop and pictures that stand out. Doug says professional photography pays for itself in quick sales.

2. Hi-Def Video

Many photographers also shoot video, so try to get a package deal. If the pros are just too pricy then use that amazing video camera on your smartphone. Just plant yourself in the middle of each room, turn on all the lights, hold the camera horizontally and then do nice steady panning shots as wide as you can.

3. Revise Your Listing

Some people offer a free home warranty. Some people offer to pay some closing costs. Some people offer seller financing. Sometimes offering a higher commission to a buyer's agent will get people rolling through your house.

If after all this your home continues to languish, the bottom line may be your bottom line. It’s usually because you're priced too high and should think about lowering the cost.

