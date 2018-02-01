3 easy fall home maintenance musts

As much as we'd like to, we can't put our homes on autopilot. Our friends, David Tolsdorf and Steve Higgins at Platinum Home Warranty are showing Jared Cotter three things that need your attention come autumn and what you can do about it to keep your home sweet home.

1. Gutters and Downspouts

The leaves are changing, they're drying and they're falling. The dry leaves will plug up your gutters and down spouts and it's a huge fire danger. Even in cool fall weather, sunlight reflecting on metal gutters can spark dried leaves. Not only will it clog up your gutters, but it'll also clog up your downspouts. It won't allow the downspouts to do their job. That means rainwater can't drain and before you know it you've got a flood in your house. Try using gutter guards to prevent all of this.

2. The Washer & Dryer

The heat in the laundry room causes a lot of mold and mildew spores to start growing around the rings of the washing machines. You don’t want to breathe that in. Be sure to give both your washer and dryer a good clean before fall.

3. The Oven

The kitchen is arguably the most important room in the whole house. From barbecue season to baking season, a lot of people neglect the oven. The door seal gets a lot of grime on it and that will cause an inefficient oven and a higher electric bill. If grease is allowed to stay on there at four hundred degrees it will melt a hole in the element. So, basically we just need to keep the oven as clean as possible.

