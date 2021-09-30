Watch
News

Actions

27 people test positive for COVID-19 after Luke Bryan concert near Fowlerville

items.[0].image.alt
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: Luke Bryan performs onstage during the 2019 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Field on April 26, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
Luke Bryan picture concert
Posted at 3:10 PM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 15:10:53-04

(WXYZ) — Twenty-seven people have tested positive for COVID-19 following the Luke Bryan concert near Fowlerville earlier this month.

The Livingston County Health Department issued a statement Thursday warning residents of possible COVID-19 exposure.

The outdoor concert was held at Kubiak Family Farms near Fowlerville on Sept. 18.

The Livingston County Health Department says other attendees may have been exposed; roughly 20,000 people attended the event.

According to the department, people who went to the concert are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 regardless of vaccination status.

They note that attendees should monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 through Oct. 3 and wear a face mask in public areas.

Testing locations can be found at www.michigan.gov/coronavirustest or by calling 2-1-1.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!