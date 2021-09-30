(WXYZ) — Twenty-seven people have tested positive for COVID-19 following the Luke Bryan concert near Fowlerville earlier this month.

The Livingston County Health Department issued a statement Thursday warning residents of possible COVID-19 exposure.

The outdoor concert was held at Kubiak Family Farms near Fowlerville on Sept. 18.

The Livingston County Health Department says other attendees may have been exposed; roughly 20,000 people attended the event.

According to the department, people who went to the concert are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 regardless of vaccination status.

They note that attendees should monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 through Oct. 3 and wear a face mask in public areas.

Testing locations can be found at www.michigan.gov/coronavirustest or by calling 2-1-1.

