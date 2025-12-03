Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2025 holiday shipping deadlines: Here's when to ship via USPS, UPS & FedEx

Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2018 file photo, packages await delivery inside of a UPS truck in Baltimore. UPS is buying 10 electric vertical aircraft from Beta Technologies as it looks to get items to small and mid-size markets faster. In an announcement Wednesday, April 7, 2021 Atlanta delivery company said it will test the eVTOLs for use in its Express Air delivery network. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
(WXYZ) — The holiday season is rapidly approaching and people across the country will be sending packages through the mail with the hopes that they arrive in time.

Each year, the U.S. Postal Service, UPS and FedEx publish the 2025 shipping deadlines for holiday packages.

You can see the shipping deadlines for each service below.

USPS

2025 holiday shipping dates for contiguous U.S. (Lower 48 states)

  • USPS Ground Advantage - Dec. 17
  • First-Class Mail - Dec. 17
  • Priority Mail - Dec. 18
  • Priority Mail Express - Dec. 20

2025 holiday shipping dates for Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico & U.S. territories

  • USPS Ground Advantage - Dec. 17
  • First-Class Mail - Dec. 17
  • Priority Mail - Dec. 18
  • Priority Mail Express - Dec. 20

You can see USPS international mail shipping dates and military mail shipping dates on the USPS website.

UPS

U.S. domestic

U.S. to Canada

U.S. to Mexico

You can see more on the year-end schedule, including package pickup times and delivery times, on the UPS website here.

FedEx

U.S. Domestic package services

Air Freight Services

  • FedEx 3-day Freight - Dec. 18
  • FedEx 2-day Freight - Dec. 19
  • FedEx 1-day Freight - Dec. 23

You can see more on the international freight services and more at the FedEx website,

