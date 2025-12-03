2025 holiday shipping deadlines: Here's when to ship via USPS, UPS & FedEx

(WXYZ) — The holiday season is rapidly approaching and people across the country will be sending packages through the mail with the hopes that they arrive in time.

Each year, the U.S. Postal Service, UPS and FedEx publish the 2025 shipping deadlines for holiday packages.

You can see the shipping deadlines for each service below.

USPS

2025 holiday shipping dates for contiguous U.S. (Lower 48 states)



USPS Ground Advantage - Dec. 17

First-Class Mail - Dec. 17

Priority Mail - Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express - Dec. 20

2025 holiday shipping dates for Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico & U.S. territories



USPS Ground Advantage - Dec. 17

First-Class Mail - Dec. 17

Priority Mail - Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express - Dec. 20

You can see USPS international mail shipping dates and military mail shipping dates on the USPS website.

UPS

U.S. domestic



UPS Ground - check the UPS calculate time & cost website for exact dates by area

UPS 3-day select - Dec. 19

UPS 2nd day air - Dec. 22

UPS next day air - Dec. 23

U.S. to Canada



UPS Standard - check the UPS calculate time & cost website for exact dates by area

UPS Worldwide Expedited - Dec. 22

UPS Worldwide Express - Dec. 23

U.S. to Mexico



UPS standard - check the UPS calculate time & cost website for exact dates by area

UPS Worldwide Expedited - Dec. 19

UPS worldwide Express - Dec. 22

You can see more on the year-end schedule, including package pickup times and delivery times, on the UPS website here.

FedEx

U.S. Domestic package services



FedEx Ground Economy - Dec. 15

FedEx Home Delivery - Between Dec. 17 and Dec. 23, depending on transit time (View FedEx website here for more information)

FedEx Ground - Between Dec. 17 and Dec. 23, depending on transit time (View FedEx website here for more information)

FedEx Express Saver - Dec. 20

FedEx 2Day & 2Day AM - Dec. 22

FedEx First Overnight, priority overnight, standard overnight, extra hours - Dec. 23

FedEx SameDay - Dec. 24

Air Freight Services



FedEx 3-day Freight - Dec. 18

FedEx 2-day Freight - Dec. 19

FedEx 1-day Freight - Dec. 23

You can see more on the international freight services and more at the FedEx website,

